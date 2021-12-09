Maya Vander may take a step back from being a full cast member on “Selling Sunset,” if it sticks around for a sixth season.
The hit Netflix reality show is currently on its fourth season and has already been renewed for a fifth, but no word has been announced regarding a sixth.
The reality star realtor appeared on the “Domenick Nati Show” podcast on Tuesday where she revealed that she does not have intentions to return as a full-time cast member if renewed for a sixth season.
Vander is currently pregnant with her third child and splits her time travelling between Los Angeles, where the show is filmed, and Miami.
“I’m probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it’s going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child,” she explained on the podcast.
“My business in Miami is really good and I want to focus on that … realistically speaking, I’m probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family and my business here, if we get renewed for another season,” she added.
Touching on her experience filming “Selling Sunset,” the reality star claimed that her co-stars’ words have at times been twisted by producers.
“A reality show can get easily manipulated and edited,” Vander said, specifically revealing her castmate Davina Potratz got “a bad edit” because “every show wants to have a villain.”
When host Nati asked Vander if she’s ever faced a similar edit to Davina she replied, “I did notice some stuff that I did not say. Somehow the words, if they don’t show your face but they put words together, they can create a sentence and make it look like I said something, which is pretty clever and interesting to watch.”
However, she explained her understanding behind those actions, “It is part of being in a reality show. You take the chance and you are at the mercy of the producers at the end of the day, and the editing.”
“Nothing we can do about it, you know? We are in a reality show, we signed contracts, and we respect the contract and we respect the fact that we’re putting ourselves out there, and whatever they decide to make us look like, it is what it is,” she continued.
Prior to Vander’s recent comments about the fate of her “Selling Sunset” status, she claimed last year that she would stay put with the Oppenheim Group, the show’s real estate brokerage.
“No, I’m not leaving. I’m staying with Jason [Oppenheim],” Vander told People, as she referred to her boss, Oppenheim Group’s President and Founder.
“I’m actually working with a few potential, very good clients with him in L.A.,” she commented at the time. “Just focusing on Miami a lot, but I have a couple of pretty interesting clients that I might have to make the trip to L.A. for.”
“Selling Sunset” season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.