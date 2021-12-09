Maya Vander may take a step back from being a full cast member on “Selling Sunset,” if it sticks around for a sixth season.

The hit Netflix reality show is currently on its fourth season and has already been renewed for a fifth, but no word has been announced regarding a sixth.

The reality star realtor appeared on the “Domenick Nati Show” podcast on Tuesday where she revealed that she does not have intentions to return as a full-time cast member if renewed for a sixth season.

Vander is currently pregnant with her third child and splits her time travelling between Los Angeles, where the show is filmed, and Miami.

“I’m probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it’s going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child,” she explained on the podcast.