The young cast of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” agrees: Timothée Chalamet would be a good villain.

Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Jacob Batalon sat down with Associated Press to talk about their upcoming movie, when they were asked how Zendaya’s “Dune” co-star Timothée Chalamet could fit into the Spideryverse.

“I don’t know. People want him to be [Harry] Osborn,” Zendaya suggested.

The character of Peter Parker’s best friend, Harry Osborn, was originated by James Franco in the original Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and played by Dane DeHaan in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”.

She continued, “I think he would be a good friend of Spider-Man. Or a foe of Spider-Man!”

Holland built on her idea, adding, “I think it would be good to bring him in as a [friend] and then he kind of becomes bad, and then he can be a villain. He’d be a good villain.”

Fleshing out the backstory, Batalon suggested it could be Chalamet’s villain origin story.

“And then he would turn evil because we kicked him out of the friend group,” he said.

Zendaya laughed and joked, “Get him kicked out of the group text.”

Despite the suggestion for Chalamet to play a villain, they agreed that it would only be “so good” because the actor is “such a nice bloke”.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theatres on Dec. 17.