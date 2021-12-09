Warning: Spoilers for the first episode of “And Just Like That…”

The sequel to “Sex and the City” released its first episode – and it came with a shocking ending.

“And Just Like That…” takes place right after the first show with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) enjoying married life together.

All seems bliss with domestic scenes of the two together preparing dinner and listening to old records.

As the episode comes to an end, however, Big is seen exercising on his Peloton bike. After a rigorous workout, he gets off the machine to take a shower where he suffers a sudden heart attack.

“Sex and the City” famously featured many luxurious brand placements in the show, but this placement for Peloton may be less than glamourous.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the brand provided the words of Peloton’s preventive cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum.

“I’m sure ‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” she said. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Steinbaum continued, “More than 80% of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet, and exercise modifications. And while 25% of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable. The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS! It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

“And Just Like That…” released the first two episodes on Dec. 9 on HBO Max with new episodes coming every Thursday.