Queen Elizabeth is ready to get festive.

Each year she hosts her family at Buckingham Palace followed by a smaller gathering on the Sandringham Estate for a Christmas Eve party and a walk to church on Christmas morning. However, with the Queen having to cut back on activities due to health issues, many were wondering if the gathering would still go ahead.

READ MORE: Prince William Recalls Fond Childhood Memory Of Christmas Day Service With Family

After it was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020, Queen Elizabeth is set to enjoy the “new normal” Christmas, the Daily Mail reports.

The Queen will even be able to hold her private pre-holiday party for all the extended family that are invited to Sandringham.

Unlike previous years where it was hosted at Buckingham Palace, the Queen will invite the family to Windsor Castle where she has been residing.

READ MORE: Prince William Honours Teen Heroes At Kensington Palace

The outlet also reports that palace aides are trying to find an opportunity for Queen Elizabeth to make a public appearance ahead of Christmas to provide a “small shot of joy” after another hard year.

A source said, “It won’t be a normal Christmas, but like many families around the country, it will be as normal as it can get.”