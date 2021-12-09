Click to share this via email

“The King’s Daughter” will make viewers believe in fairytales.

Gravitas Ventures released the trailer for the fantasy film on Dec. 8.

Pierce Brosnan plays King Louis XIV in this historical fantasy about a quest to seek immortality. When his illegitimate daughter Marie-Josèphe (Kaya Scodelario) moves to the castle, she discovers the mermaid (Fan Bingbing) hidden in the castle and forms a bond with her. All bets are off as she risks everything to rescue the mermaid from the royals who want to use the mermaid’s life force, putting her at odds with the King.

The film also stars Benjamin Walker, Rachel Griffiths and features William Hurt. Julie Andrews serves as the narrator while Sean McNamara directs the film.

“The King’s Daughter” is based on Vonda N. McIntyre’s novel The Moon and the Sun.

The film will release in theatres on Jan. 21, 2022.