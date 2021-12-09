Common is commenting on his split from Tiffany Haddish for the first time.

The rapper spoke with “Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee Uncensored” where he gave insight as to why they ended their romantic relationship.

Common said Haddish is “one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I’ve met in life. That’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.”

Calling their relationship “heavy and loving” he said it was “the most mature relationship I have been in … meaning the communication, the respect, just all around.”

But the “mutual” decision to split came after the pandemic started to improve and they “got back on the move.”

“It really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don’t think the love really dispersed … we weren’t feeding the relationship … neither one of us is gonna stop,” Common said. “We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people … it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed.”

Haddish and Common “still continue to love each other and be there for each other.”