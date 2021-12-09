Click to share this via email

“Sonic The Hedgehog 2” is here and there is a “100 per cent chance of adventure.”

Tom (James Marsden) is back to trying to give Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) advice to tone it down before Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns alongside his sidekick Agent Stone (Lee Majdoub) to cause trouble.

Jim Carrey and Lee Majdoub in “Sonic The Hedgehog 2”. Photo: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.

Knuckles (Idris Elba) in “Sonic The Hedgehog 2”. Photo: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.

Sonic might have won the first time around but now Dr. Robotnik has Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) and the little blue guy might be doomed.

A synopsis teases Sonic’s “test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Tika Sumpter and James Marsden in “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” Photo: Paramount Pictures.

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in “SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2” Photo: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America. — Photo: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America

According to Complex, it looks like the movie could follow the 1994 video game “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” where Knuckles and Dr. Robotnik team up.

Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell and Adam Pally also star.

“Sonic 2” races into theatres on April 8, 2022.