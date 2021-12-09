Click to share this via email

Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden got an early Christmas gift.

On Thursday, the “Handmaid’s Tale” star announced that they just welcomed a new baby.

“An angel joined our world this past week ❤️ Welcome to the family my love ❤️ I love you so very much,” Strahovski captioned a cute picture of her holding the tiny baby.

The couple has yet to release any other details about their newborn.

Strahovski and Loden got married in 2017 and welcomed their son, William, in 2018.

Speaking of being pregnant and filming “Handmaid’s Tale” at the same time, she said “it’s allowed me to really dive even deeper into her vulnerability.”