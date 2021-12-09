Lindsey Morgan is opening up about her exit from “Walker”.

Morgan’s character, Micki Ramirez’s, story wrapped up during the season two mid-season finale after announcing in October that she would be leaving the show for “personal reasons.”

Despite making the exit, Morgan says she would “100 per cent” revisit the role in the future if asked.

“No questions asked,” she told EW. “Me leaving was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life and it’s really interesting because my life can parallel Micki’s a lot, and this was kind of a similar instance. I really need to take the time to take care of myself and my well-being physically and emotionally and mentally, and reevaluate how I got to where I am and make some changes.”

Morgan said she faced “burnout” and now needs to ” take a really long and hard look” at her life.

Adding, “I think that is something we’re finally talking about. I’m so thankful to Simone Biles because she made such a difficult decision on such a grand global scale, that she needed to focus on herself, and if the pandemic had taught me one thing it was that our health is the most important thing we have and we need to prioritize that in any which way we can and it’s our responsibility to take care of ourselves.”