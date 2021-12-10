Miley Cyrus sang a special song to Pete Davidson as the pair appeared on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” to promote their upcoming New Year’s Eve special.

Cyrus belted out an epic cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me”, with her telling Davidson, seemingly joking about his romance with Kim Kardashian: “Pete Davidson this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I played.”

The singer then changed some of the lyrics to reference things like Davidson’s dinner date with Kardashian, without naming names, singing: “Pete Davidson, how did you do this to me?”

She also said: “On the week of promoting our special!”

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Reacts To Making Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List Again

During their “Tonight Show” appearance, Davidson and Cyrus also reminisced about getting matching tattoos back in 2017.

They spoke about starring in a “Saturday Night Live” skit with Larry David, with Cyrus sharing: “We were dressed as babies, everything seemed fun and fine.”

“We made this ‘SNL’ sketch where we were babies that were rapping – trap babies – one of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the ‘SNL’ table,” Davidson recalled.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson & Machine Gun Kelly Drop Their Pants During Takeover Of Calvin Klein Livestream

The segment saw David questioning what they were doing, with Cyrus saying: “We said, ‘We babies,’ and for some reason, we looked at each other and were like, ‘That’s a great tattoo.'”

“I got my tattoo guy to come to 30 Rock,” Davidson went on, with Cyrus adding they “should have known that was [sketchy].”

“Then I burned mine off and you still have yours,” Davidson revealed.

“I stopped smoking weed the next day,” Cyrus joked. “At least with Pete anyway.”

Davidson and Cyrus also played a game of “True Confessions”: