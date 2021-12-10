The multi-verse has entered the chat.

While fans are still buzzing with speculation that all three Spider-Men might appear in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, Tom Holland has revealed that they’re all already united in a group chat.

In an interview with the BBC alongside Zendaya, Holland was asked about his relationship with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

“We actually do have a WhatsApp group,” Holland said.

Asked how the group chat came to be, the actor first said, “I don’t know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant awhile ago and I took his number, and then I just…

Finally he admitted, “Yeah, I set it up,” adding. “I think I’m the only one that’s ever spoken in it.”

Talking about their connection, Holland said, “We share something that only us three could possibly imagine. Maybe a few stunt doubles, but it’s different actually being the guy.”

And while Holland is still adamant that Maguire and Garfield don’t actually appear in “No Way Home”, fans will just have to see for themselves when the film hits theatres Dec. 17.