It’s not easy to draw another person without looking down at the paper.

On Thursday night, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II appeared on “The Tonight Show” and host Jimmy Fallon asked if the actor could draw a portrait of him.

Mateen decided to turn it into a game, though, where both of them had to draw each other, with only 15 seconds on the clock, and while staring at each other.

“We gotta keep eye contact the entire time,” he said. “Just let your hand follow your eye.”

With some music from The Roots, the two got to drawing.

“I don’t even know where I am on this,” Fallon remarked.

When it came time to show off there results, Mateens was looking like a total mess, but Fallon’s drawing, while more than a bit abstract, actually resembled a face.

“That actually weirdly looks like me, though,” Fallon said, pointing at Mateen’s doodling.

“I’m laughing because you weren’t supposed to be better than me at this,” the actor said.