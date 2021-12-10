Kanye West really wants Kim Kardashian back.

During his epic concert event Thursday night with Drake, the rapper performed an altered version of his acclaimed song “Runaway”, addressed to his estranged wife, who was in the audience.

Kanye West – Photo: Ronin 47 / London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Singing the outdo to the track, Kanye added the line, “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly.”

Kanye singing a new Outro of Runaway for Kim Kardashian.. pic.twitter.com/KJibQIe4EB — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 10, 2021

The new line was met with cheers from the audience.

Despite their estrangement, Kardashian has shown support for West, not only attending his latest concert, but also showing up as listening parties for his album Donda earlier this year.

She also gave West a shoutout during her acceptance speech at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West back in February, after being married for six years. The couple have four children together.

Last month, during a visit to the L.A. Mission, West said, “Now it’s time to restore the families this Thanksgiving. It’s all about restoring the family. This morning I felt so blessed to wake up, to workout and be able to drive to my house and see my wife and my kids.”

He added, “That’s right. I said my wife and my children, and I want everyone to pray for my family.”