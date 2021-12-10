Country music power duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are taking their relationship to the small screen in the upcoming TV series “1883.”

The Paramount+ show is a prequel to the Emmy-nominated hit drama “Yellowstone” and the couple is spilling all the details fans need to know about the Wild West journey coming their way.

In an exclusive interview with Parade, McGraw and Hill reveal how they landed the roles of James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of Kevin Costner’s modern-day “Yellowstone” character John, and express what it’s really like for the pair to portray a married couple on screen.

“We were in bed last night and talked for two hours because we got so caught up in the moment that we almost couldn’t even remember it,” McGraw shares. “I told her, ‘This is incredible. How many married couples ever get a chance to do what we’re doing right now?’”

Hill noted that their interest in portraying such roles began when they watched the 2017 neo-Western murder-mystery film “Wind River” which left them both questioning, “Who the hell wrote and directed this? This is so good.”

The answer, of course, is Taylor Sheridan, who also created “Yellowstone” in 2018. Since then, the show has been on their radar. Fast forward to 2020 when McGraw and Hill were approached to star in the Duttons’ origin story. They received Sheridan’s pilot script and it was an offer they couldn’t refuse.

“We were like, ‘We have to do it and go on this adventure together,’” McGraw, who grew out his new ragged beard and dyed it dark brown for the role, tells Parade.

Drawing on a musical analogy, Hill adds, “It begins with a song. If the song is right, then you don’t give it a second thought, because writing is a real craft that should be respected. We read the material and we were like, ‘How can we not do it?’”

And so the duo left their Nashville home in August to begin production on a set that “feels like [they’re] actually living that life and actually in 1883,” according to Hill.

The also two celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6 in Texas, while on the clock.

“What more could you ask for? We’re working together on our 25th anniversary on an incredible show with great people,” Hill says. Plus, their three daughters, Grace, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20, flew in to celebrate the occasion.

Although “The Rest of Our Life” singers are two big stars living life in the limelight, they both have “very, very simple humble beginnings.”

“We discussed the odds of two people in the same industry doing the same thing for a living,” says Hill. “Even with our exploding careers, having a family was our number one priority.”

“We’re together all the time,” Hill says, adding, “and I know no matter what happens, I’m his biggest cheerleader and he’s mine.” McGraw agrees. “The best advantage to being around Faith so much is that I can go to bed with her and wake up with her every morning,” he added.“We feel fortunate that we can be together so much. But to do this series is really special. I can’t imagine doing it without my wife.”

While on the topic of television, the couple admitted that their most recent TV binge was “Bridgerton.”

“It was very sexy. And for a 54-year-old married couple watching that show, it led to a lot of good nights,” says McGraw.

“1883” premieres Dec. 19 on Paramount+.