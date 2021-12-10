Click to share this via email

Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis and Prince George are pictured in Jordan earlier this year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are wishing everybody a happy Christmas with an adorable new photo.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a brand new snap of themselves posing with their children, sons Prince George, eight, and Prince Louis, three, and daughter Princess Charlotte, six.

The image was taken in Jordan earlier this year and features on their 2021 Christmas card.

The family donned casual outfits for the cute snap, with Kate wearing an olive green dress and William opting for a polo shirt and shorts.

Last year’s photo was taken at the family’s Anmer Hall residence by royal photographer Matt Porteous, who has also snapped past birthday portraits of Prince George.

The card was distributed to NHS staff and frontline workers to thank them for a hard year of work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate and William looked festive earlier this week as they attended the royal Christmas carol concert, which was hosted by the Duchess.

The service, which was supported by the Royal Foundation, recognized and celebrated the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities throughout the pandemic.

It will be broadcast as part of “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas”, a special programme set to air on ITV at 7:30 p.m. GMT on Christmas Eve.