Christine Quinn is opening about her struggles with postpartum depression and PTSD following the traumatic birth of her son for the first time.

The “Selling Sunset” star gets candid with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, detailing her difficult season on Netflix’s hit reality show.

“I was pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression… this season was really difficult for me,” she shares. “I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I’m still dealing with now.”

Season 4 of the reality series featured the late stages of Quinn’s pregnancy and the birth of her son, often making her transition into a new mom look easy. But the reality star reveals she was struggling in real life. During one of her confessionals on the latest season of “Selling Sunset”, Quinn confessed she was feeling “misunderstood” and “constantly attacked” while privately dealing with mental health issues.

The problem that I was facing [was] everyone was saying, ‘Oh, well, you know, she’s so thin. She’s so this. She’s so that.’ But inside you know, I was dealing with PTSD,” she adds.

The birth of Quinn’s first child was a traumatic experience for the reality star and her husband, Christian Richard. As revealed on the series and shared on her Instagram account over the summer, baby Christian was delivered through an emergency C-section after both Quinn’s and the infant’s heart rate began dropping and the umbilical cord became wrapped around the baby’s neck.

While Quinn tells ET Canada she was “absolutely” upfront with “Selling Sunset” producers and Oppenheim Group colleagues about her worries during and after her pregnancy, she says it was “extremely hurtful” to experience and see how it played out on the show.

“They make fun of the fact of me being late in the show. ‘Oh, Christine’s late. Oh, Christine’s late.’ And it’s because I was literally having panic attacks and I was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong because every time I was working, I was walking into work,” says Quinn. “It was a lion’s den and these girls were pitted against me. And it was really, really difficult.”

“It was extremely hurtful considering the process that I went through. And I know, you know, editing and chronological order on the show doesn’t really necessarily help because I had my baby and then I was doing a yoga scene. But in real life and that yoga scene, I was actually pregnant,” she explains.

That yoga scene sparked headlines and backlash against Quinn on social media claiming that Quinn faked her pregnancy, forcing the reality star to defend herself.

“They edited me from you know, the boobs up so I got a lot of backlash on social media saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing yoga two weeks after giving birth after having an emergency c-section,'” the new mom says. “My process was not easy by any means and on TV, they make it look easy. But I was I was struggling in real life. I really was.”