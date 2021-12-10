Maya Vander is grieving the loss of her baby, Mason Miller.

The “Selling Sunset” star shared the heartbreaking news that at 38 weeks into her pregnancy she had a stillbirth. “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life,” she began in the Dec. 10 Instagram post. “I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics.”

READ MORE: Maya Vander Responds To Rumours That She’s Exiting ‘Selling Sunset’

“Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone,” Vander continues. “What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine[d] will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart Mason Miller.”

The reality TV realtor is a mom to Aiden, 2, and Elle, 19 months. She announced her third pregnancy in the summer. “Here we go again,” Vander captioned the July 22 Instagram photo of her husband, whose name she keeps private, holding her stomach. “Baby number 3 will be our Christmas/ Chanukah present!”

In early November, Vander shared a message with her followers reflecting on 2021 as it comes to an end. “The last few months have FLOWN by… between work, kids, & filming,” she expressed in the Nov. 9 post. “Can’t believe 2022 is almost here & so is baby number 3!!”

READ MORE: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Claps Back After Accusations Of Faking Pregnancy

“As the holidays are approaching & schedules start to get even busier, don’t forget to take it all in and remember all the things you are grateful for,” she continued.

A few days ago, Vander appeared on the Domenick Nat Show podcast, where she opened up about the fate of her “Selling Sunset” future as her family grows.