Blink and you might miss Mads Mikkelsen as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald in a very brief first look at the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore”.

The first trailer for the upcoming “Harry Potter” spin-off will arrive on Monday, but fans are getting a short sneak peek at the film as part of a new video celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Wizarding World. While the majority of the video’s runtime focuses on the “Harry Potter” films, theme parks and Harry Potter And The Cursed Child stage production, the final 30 seconds are dedicated to the next chapter in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

The teaser gives fans the first glimpse of Danish star Mikkelsen in the Grindelwald role, replacing Johnny Depp who played the part in the first two films. Planned to be a five-film franchise, Depp’s role was recast following backlash over the accusations of abuse against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp complied with Warner Bros.’ request for him to step down, allowing for Mikkelsen to make his Wizarding World debut.

Previous “Fantastic Beasts” stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Ezra Miller all return in the latest sequel.

The new trailer for the film drops just weeks ahead of the 20th-anniversary reunion of “Harry Potter” stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, coming to HBO Max on Jan. 1.