One of the British aristocracy’s most notorious scandals of the 20th century is forming the basis for a new BBC miniseries.

“A Very British Scandal,” from BBC and Amazon Studios, stars Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”) and Claire Foy (“The Crown”) as Ian and Margaret Campbell, the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, whose sensational divorce trial made headlines during the 1960s.

The miniseries is a sequel to 2018’s “A Very English Scandal”, in which Hugh Grant played a posh British politician whose life unravelled when a tragedy reveals the secret double life he’d been leading.

“The second installment focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious, extraordinary, and brutal legal cases of the 20th century,” reads the synopsis.

“Famed for her charisma, beauty, and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as the divorce exposed accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, bribery, and an explicit Polaroid picture that was to haunt her for the rest of her life,” the synopsis concluded.

“A Very British Scandal” will debut sometime in 2022 on Prime Video.