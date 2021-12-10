Lindsay Lohan’s “Mean Girls” mom Ana Gasteyer is reacting to her on-screen daughter’s engagement.

Gasteyer, who plays Cady Heron’s (Lohan) mom, revealed that she’s a “fan” of the newly engaged couple while discussing the fact that wedding bells are in Lohan and fiancé Bader Shammas’ future on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“I like marriage, I’m a fan,” Gasteyer said during Thursday’s episode. “You wanna do it for a minute or seven, that’s up to you. It’s fun. Weddings are fun,” the actress, who recently celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary to Charlie Mckittrick, joked.

The “Mean Girls” co-stars starred in the iconic comedy over 17 years ago and last spoke in October 2020 for a virtual “Mean Girls” reunion hosted by Katie Couric.

Lohan is making her way back into the acting scene in an upcoming holiday movie, which was announced by Netflix in May. The rom-com is currently untitled but the actress is set to play a “newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident.”