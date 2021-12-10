Jennifer Lawrence went all out to play her character, astronomer Kate Dibiasky, in her latest film “Don’t Look Up”.

The actress chatted to Savannah Guthrie on “Today” Friday alongside co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and director Adam McKay.

The movie about the climate crisis sees Dibiasky and DiCaprio’s character Dr. Randall Mindy attempt to warn the world about a comet speeding towards Earth.

Before Lawrence was pregnant, she revealed how she decided to really get into character while shooting the flick.

“Before the movie started, in the script, Kate Dibiasky was high pretty much the whole time,” Lawrence said. “We thought if there was a scene where I wasn’t talking, it could be funny to actually just see that kind of just, like, glassy stare.”

.@SavannahGuthrie caught up with actors @LeoDiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and director Adam McKay (@GhostPanther), about the real meaning behind their new film #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/LKflRV0APW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 10, 2021

McKay said, “There was one scene where she definitely was like, ‘Am I going to speak tonight?’ I was like, ‘No, you’re not.’ She’s like, ‘I’m gonna try it because it does fit the character.’ And the whole night, I was so tempted to go on the mic and say, ‘Hey, let’s improvise a monologue.’ And I realize how mean it would be and I did not do it.”

DiCaprio went on to say of the movie, “If you do a film about climate change, it’s nearly impossible to get people to get a sense of urgency and hold a mirror to our culture and media and politics and all of these things.

“And I just felt like this was an incredible gift to be a part of a movie that encapsulated exactly what we’re going through at this particular moment in time. But yeah, I am a bit of a Debbie Downer because the clock is absolutely ticking.”

McKay added of it being a “feel-good, feel-bad” movie: “It’s a pretty good description. We made this movie during the pandemic, before there was even a vaccine. So, I think we were all in the mood to laugh because things were so grim. But at the same time, we needed to feel some other feelings as well.”

DiCaprio, who has long been an advocate for environmental causes, said of making the flick during the pandemic: “After seeing the movie last night, something kind of resonated in me. It’s how we process bad news and how it becomes a debate, how truth and facts can be distorted or politicized.

“This was originally a metaphor for the climate crisis, and then COVID hit. And then a whole new wave of denial of science. It was amazing to witness what was going on in real time as we were making this movie. We’re sitting there trying to explain science as [Dr. Anthony] Fauci was doing the same thing. It was a bizarre experience.”

Lawrence added of her character constantly being laughed at, “It’s just kind of unleashing that helplessness that I feel as a citizen and a human on the planet. It was also so poignant that all of the ire kind of landed squarely on her shoulders because she was saying something that people didn’t want to hear.”

The pair’s co-star Jonah Hill also fired a bunch of ad-libbed jabs at Lawrence’s character.

“There was one day that was just solely dedicated to him insulting me,” she said. “That was tough but it was one of the greatest days of my life.”

DiCaprio shared when Guthrie mentioned the reaction to the ending at the movie’s premiere in New York City on Sunday.

“I think it was incredibly emotional,” the “Titanic” star said. “Had this movie had a different ending, it wouldn’t be the story that it is. And we’re not going to give that away, but it needed to have this ending. It’s a wake-up call. It’s an alarm clock.

“If it didn’t have that ending, there was no way we were going to be a part of it.”

Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi are also among the star-studded cast.

“Don’t Look Up” is in theatres now and hits Netflix on Christmas Eve.