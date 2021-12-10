Tom Holland is considering putting an end to his acting career and return to his roots as a dancer.

In an interview with Sky News, as reported by The Guardian, Holland admitted he’s experiencing a premature “mid-life crisis” at age 25 that’s made him reflect on his early stage career, when he played the title role in the musical “Billy Elliott” in London’s West End when he was a child.

“I don’t even know if I want to be an actor,” he admitted.

“I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I’d like to go and do other things,” Holland added.

“Genuinely, I’m sort of… having a midlife crisis — at 25, I’m having like a pre-midlife crisis,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Holland will be able to showcase his dancing in an upcoming biopic, in which he’ll play the legendary Fred Astaire.