A fan-favourite is returning to Global’s “Saturday Night Live” this week.

Kate McKinnon, who had been away shooting the limited series “Joe Exotic” in recent months, will be back on “SNL” for the first time this season in this Saturday’s episode hosted by Billie Eilish.

On Thursday, the show released a series of promos for the new episode, featuring McKinnon and Eilish.

Billie Eilish is host AND musical guest this Saturday!!! pic.twitter.com/Mlf6hHBMkf — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 10, 2021

Reminded that Eilish has her 20th birthday coming up soon, McKinnon excitedly says, “20! So you’re about to learn the big secret about the world that’s been passed down from generation to generation.”

“Can you just tell me now?” Eilish asks, prompting McKinnon to whisper in her ear. And judging by the singer’s expression, the secret isn’t exactly a happy one. “That’s horrible.”

Along with serving as host, Eilish will also be the week’s musical guest.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.