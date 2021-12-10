Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Fete de la Saint Jean on June 23, 2020 in Monaco.

Princess Charlene broke her silence amid her recovery Friday to wish her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella a very happy birthday.

Jacques and Gabriella are celebrating their seventh birthday, with Charlene sharing some cute snaps to mark the occasion.

She wrote: “Happy birthday my babies. Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children. I’m truly blessed. Love mom ❤️”

Friday’s post was Charlene’s first in three weeks after her husband Prince Albert revealed she was receiving medical treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.”

Charlene returned to Monaco last month following her six-month stint in South Africa, where she got stuck because of a number of health issues and surgeries.

Albert recently told People that the royal was suffering from profound “exhaustion, both emotional and physical.”

Charlene’s return to Monaco last month “went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,” he told the magazine.

Albert insisted any rumours suggesting they’re having marriage troubles were unfounded: “I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.”