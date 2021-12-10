Olivia Rodrigo wants to be taken seriously as her own artist.

In a new interview with Time, having been named the magazine’s 2021 Entertainer of the Year, the 18-year-old Sour singer opened up about accusations that her songs cribbed from other musicians.

When the album was released earlier this year, she included a credit for songwriters Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff on the track “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back”, which included an interpolation of the melody in Swift’s “New Year’s Day”.

But following the album’s, release accusations online over two other songs’ similarities to previous works prompted Rodrigo to add credits for Swift, Antonoff and Annie Clark, who co-wrote Swift’s 2019 song “Cruel Summer”, on her own single “Deja Vu”.

She also added credits for Hayley Williams and Josh Farro on the hit “Good 4 U” because of similarities to Paramore’s classic “Misery Business”.

“It was really frustrating to see people discredit and deny my creativity,” Rodrigo said.

Her co-writer and producer Dan Nigro added, “It seems like people get funny about things when songs become really popular.”

In particular, Rodrigo took issue with how women are often pitted against each other in the music industry.

“Young women are constantly compared to each other. I’m the ‘new this’ or ‘this woman meets that woman,’ and that can be reductive,” she said. “I’m just Olivia. I’m doing my own thing. It’s meaningful when people recognize that.”

According to a reported by Billboard in September, Rodrigo likely gave up millions of dollars in royalties by assigning the additional credits to the Sour tracks.