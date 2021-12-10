Nick Cannon added another tattoo to his body to commemorate his son’s short lived life.

Following the news of the passing of his 5-month-old son Zen, the TV personality revealed his latest tattoo to his studio audience during Thursday’s episode of “The Nick Cannon Show.”

“This is a week where I’ve seen so much love,” Cannon began. “More love than I’ve probably ever experienced…even in the midst of a loss I gotta say ‘thank you’ to ya’ll.”

He proceeded to discuss the show’s “pic of the day” by lifting up a picture frame to unveil a photo of his beautifully illustrated tattoo on his rib.

“Last night I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib,” Cannon said. “I’m still all bandaged up and it hurts right here right now,” he continued, as he pointed to his rib.

“I think [I got there] around seven thirty-ish and I got out there like around one. One in the morning,” the TV host spoke about the long process that took over five hours to complete.

“It was a lot of pain but it was so well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my side. That’s my angel,” he said.

Cannon documented the experience of his brand new tattoo, which can be seen in the video up top.