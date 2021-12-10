Before starring in “The Princess Bride”, Cary Elwes had some unceremonious jobs.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the actor recalled working on the 1978 superhero classic “Superman: The Movie”, co-starring the legendary Marlon Brando.

“My job was to get Marlon out of his trailer,” Elwes said. “Marlon had no incentive to be on time, because his agent had struck the most amazing deal for him. Every day that the picture went over, he got another million dollars. So he drove poor [Richard] Donner up the wall, because he just strolled in whenever he felt like it. Sometimes before lunch, sometimes… not before lunch.”

But as Elwes explained, once Brando had eaten, “he was in a much better mood. So I tried to find delicacies that appealed to him… He mainly wanted desserts.”

Brando was famously difficult on the set of “Superman”, getting paid a fee of $3.7 million, plus 11.75 per cent of the picture’s backend revenue, resulting in millions more, despite only working on the blockbuster for 13 days.