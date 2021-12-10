Zendaya and Tom Holland’s height difference was the subject of many interviews during their press tour for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

It’s something the stars found a little odd.

The two of them were joined by co-star Jacob Batalon at SiriusXM for a “Town Hall” with host Jessica Shaw where they discussed stereotypes with tall women.

When Shaw brought up the height difference between the two, referencing the kiss between their characters Peter Parker and Mary Jane in “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, Holland immediately jumped to the defence.

“Not that much taller. Let’s just, let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best,” he said. “It’s not like, people say like, ‘how did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.'”

But Shaw agreed with the take, referencing the strange media fixation on the height difference being in favour of Zendaya.

“What I’m saying is I’m always fascinated by – because it’s such a misogynistic thing that like, ‘oh my God, the woman [is taller],’ and it is oh so problematic,” Shaw explained.

Holland agreed that it was a “stupid assumption”.

In fact, casting a shorter MJ wouldn’t have been possible.

“I remember when we were doing the ‘Spider-Man’ screen tests, I mean, you’d have to ask Jon Watts this question, but every girl that we tested for both roles was taller than me,” the star recalled. “So maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it’s great.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya – Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM — Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Zendaya – Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland – Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Zendaya, herself, was pretty tired of pretending the difference didn’t exist.

“I hate like often having to cheat it and pretend – like why not just let [the height difference] be what it is,” she said.

“I honestly never thought of it as a thing. Because my parents were always that way,” the actress continued, referencing her mother’s 6’4″ height. “So I didn’t know that people cared until life, you know, but before that I had no construct of it.”

The three stars are particularly close, doing the press tours for the films usually as a trio.

It’s a close bond that may have formed over their dislike of aquariums.

“Jon sent us all to the aquarium and we were like, ‘we don’t like the aquarium. This is mean’,” Holland recounted. “And we left.”

“We saw these really beautiful whales that were like stuck in a building,” Batalon added.

The three stars couldn’t get over the idea of the whales being captive in the aquarium and instead opted for a picnic that was “lovely”.

Now the three have frequent movie nights where they snack on pizza and candy.

“I like sitting there and just burning my mouth after 30 Sour Patch Kids,” Holland shared.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theatres on Dec. 17.