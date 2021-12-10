Prince Charles and Camilla have chosen an unusual photo for their annual Christmas Card.

The photo displays a candid moment of the royal couple taking precautions during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Prince of Wales is seen wearing a mask as he helps Camilla put on her own face covering during last June’s Royal Ascot, which strongly encouraged attendees to comply to the pandemic guidelines at the time.

“Clarence House are pleased to release the photograph chosen by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for their Christmas card this year,” Clarence House said in a statement.

The Christmas card serves as a great finish to an eventful year in which the couple continued to perform their royal duties throughout the pandemic.

Charles and Camilla’s Christmas cards have varied over the years. Last year, the two opted for a casual photo where they were photographed in the colourful Birkhall garden of the prince’s Scottish home. In 2019, they chose a photo from their visit to Havana, Cuba- one of their most exciting royal duties that year.

As the holidays approach, the members of the royal family are preparing to join Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, for Christmas. Following traditions, the guests arrive during the early afternoon on Christmas Eve and attend church on Christmas morning.

Last year, the festivities were cancelled due to the pandemic, however, this year the family plans to celebrate Christmas together.