Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog"

Jane Campion’s “The Power Of The Dog” and Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing” top the list of nominations by the Alliance Of Women Film Journalists (AWFJ).

Earning 12 nominations across 25 categories that cover both general and female-focused sections, Campion’s Western “The Power Of The Dog” landed nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and acting nods for stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.

READ MORE: ‘Lost Daughter,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’ Top AP’s Best 2021 Films

With nine nominations, Hall’s “Passing” starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga was the organization’s second-most nominated film. The period drama was included in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay as well as acting nods for its stars.

Another actress’ directorial debut earned a number of AWFJ award nominations.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” tied the Kenneth Branagh-directed “Belfast” with eight nominations apiece.

READ MORE: ‘Belfast’ Wins TIFF People’s Choice Award, Boosting Its Chances For Best Picture Oscar Win

The AWFJ Awards also highlight achievements by women with a female-focused awards section that includes categories for the Best Animated Female as well as achievements of women within the industry. This year’s list of nominees for Breakthrough Female Performer includes “West Side Story”‘s Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose, Alana Haim in “Licorice Pizza”, Emilia Jones in “CODA”, and Renate Reinsve in the Norwegian drama “The Worst Peron In The World.”

The winners of the 2021 AWFJ Awards will be announced in January.

See the complete list of nominees below.

Best Film

“Belfast”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Passing”

“The Power Of The Dog”

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Jane Campion – “The Power Of The Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal- “The Lost Daughter”

Rebecca Hall – “Passing”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga – “House Of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

Tessa Thompson – “Passing”

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power Of The Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

Best Actor



Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power Of The Dog”

Peter Dinklage – “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield – “Tick, Tick…boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy Of Macbeth”

Best Actor In A Supporting Role



Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”

Troy Kostur – “CODA”

Ciaran Hinds – “Belfast”

Jesse Plemons – “The Power Of The Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power Of The Dog”

Best Screenplay, Original

“Being The Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up” – Adam Mckay

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“Mass” – Fran Kranz

Best Screenplay, Adapted

“CODA” – Sian Heder

“Dune” – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal

“Passing” – Rebecca Hall

“The Power Of The Dog” – Jane Campion

Best Documentary



“Ascension”

“Flee”

“Julia”

“Summer Of Soul”

“Val”

Best Animated Film

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells Vs The Machine”

“Raya And The Last Dragon”

Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director



“Belfast” – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

“The French Dispatch” – Douglas Aibel, Antoinette Boulat

“The Harder They Fall” – Victoria Thomas

“King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

“The Power Of The Dog” – Nikki Barrett, Tina Cleary, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold

Best Cinematography

“Belfast” – Haris Zambarloukos

“Dune” – Greig Fraser

“Passing” – Eduard Grau

“The Power Of The Dog” – Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy Of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel

Best Editing

“Belfast” – Una Ni Dhonghalle

“Don’t Look Up” – Hank Corwin

“Dune” – Joe Walker

“The Power Of The Dog” – Peter Sciberras

“West Side Story” – Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn

Best Non-English-language Film

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“A Hero”

“I’m Your Man”

“Titane”

EDA Female Focus Awards

Best Woman Director

Jane Campion – “The Power Of The Dog”

Julia Ducournau – “Titane”

Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Lost Daughter”

Rebecca Hall – “Passing”

Sian Heder – “CODA”

Best Woman Screenwriter

Jane Campion – “The Power Of The Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Lost Daughter”

Rebecca Hall – “Passing”

Sian Heder – “CODA”

Maria Schrader – “I’m Your Man”

Best Animated Female

Mirabel, Stephanie Beatriz – “Encanto”

Katie, Abbi Jacobsen – “The Mitchells Vs The Machine”

Raya, Kelly Marie Tran – “Raya And The Last Dragon”

Giulia, Emma Berman – “Luca”

Sisu, Awkwafina – “Raya And The Last Dragon”

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

Ariana Debose -“West Side Story”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “CODA”

Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person In The World”

Rachel Zegler – “West Side Story”

Outstanding Achievement By A Woman In The Film Industry

Victoria Alonzo For Her Achievements At Marvel Studios

Maya Cade For Establishing The Black Film Archive

Anna Serner For 20 Years Of Female-forward Work At The Swedish Film Institute

EDA Special Mention Awards

Grand Dame Award For Defying Ageism



Dame Judi Dench

Ms. Rita Moreno

Dame Diana Rigg

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

“The Many Saints Of Newark” – Ray Liotta and Michela Derossi (38 Years)

“Red Rocket” – Simon Rex and Suzanna Son (21 Years)

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” – Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson (21 Years)

“Nightmare Alley” – David Strathairn and Toni Collette (22 Years)

“Licorice Pizza” Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (10 Years)

She Deserves A New Agent Award

Amy Adams – “The Woman In The Window” and “Dear Evan Hansen”

Melissa Mccarthy – “The Starling”

Chloe Grace Moretz – “Tom And Jerry”

Most Daring Performance Award

Sandra Bullock – “The Unforgivable”

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person In The World”

Agathe Rouselle – “Titane”

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

“The Boss Baby: The Family Business”

“Cruella”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Tom And Jerry”

AWFJ Hall Of Shame Award

Gina Carano, Nicki Minaj and Letitia Wright for using celeb status for anti-vax propaganda

Producers, crew and cast of “Rust” for not following proper safety protocol and causing the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Warner Bros for contributing to Mel Gibson’s resurgence by hiring him to direct “Lethal Weapon 5”