Some of this year’s upcoming Jingle Ball celebrations just got a little less cheery.

On Friday, Doja Cat shared the sad news that she has had to cancel appearances at the annual iHeartRadio events in Boston and New York.

“We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine,” the artist shared in a statement on social media.

iHeart update…I love you guys so much and I’m so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon 😔💕 pic.twitter.com/kwcmdGJTe4 — my ass (@DojaCat) December 10, 2021

“For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won’t be able to perform at iHeartRadio’s New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jungle Ball,” she continued.

Doja Cat added, “I’m extremely disappointed. Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there 😢.”

Despite missing the upcoming shows, Doja Cat has already appeared on the Jingle Ball tour in Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago. At the moment, she is still scheduled to perform in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Miami over the coming weeks.

The “Need to Know” singer isn’t the only big name to drop out of New York’s Jingle Ball. On Thursday, Dua Lipa announced that she wouldn’t be performing at the event anymore, due to medical concerns.

“As most of you know I’m currently suffering laryngitis and have been on vocal rest per my doctor’s orders,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

“I was hoping for a faster recovery, but unfortunately, I’m still under the weather and unable to perform at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball,” Lipa continued. “I’m extremely disappointed, I was really looking forward to kicking off the holiday season performing at this year’s Jingle Ball. I’m so sorry I won’t be there to celebrate the season with all my fans, but I hope you enjoy the rest of the amazing lineup the show has planned for you all. Sending my love to you all!”

Jingle Ball New York is going forward on Friday night, with Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Saweetie and others set to take the stage at Madison Square Garden.

The Boston event on Sunday, Dec. 12 will also feature Jonas Brothers and Saweetie, along with Black Eyed Peas, Sean Paul, Tate McRae and more.