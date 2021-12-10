Netflix is saying goodbye to its galactic bounty hunters in the sci-fi series “Cowboy Bebop.” The show was cancelled after only one season.

Cast members expressed their disappointment and sadness over the cancellation, especially producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach, who expressed his thoughts on Twitter along with a photo of the cast:

i truly loved working on this. it came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. i wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. see you space cowboy… #CowboyBebop #whateverhappenshttps://t.co/iAcphDkE0M — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) December 9, 2021

Mason Alexander Park, who played Gren, commented on Grillo-Marxuach’s tweet, stating that it was “a joy to work on this with you.” Park also shared a set photo with co-star John Cho, tweeting:

Gutted… See You Space Cowboy 💜 pic.twitter.com/tMgVRL4hPZ — Mason Alexander Park (@MasonAPark) December 10, 2021

Cho has yet to make his own comment, however, he did share a gif in reaction to the disappointing news:

The last space rodeo for this cowboy comes as a relief to fans of the original 1998 series of the same name. Fans reacted negatively to the show’s debut due to changes in continuity, which ultimately led to its cancellation.

That's what happens when if you are asked to describe the series the first thing you talk about is the earth exploding which is literally irrelevant to the point of Cowboy bebop. The writing/showrunning team literally did not understand what made the anime good. — Alex Anderson (@AlexEdEsquire) December 10, 2021

“Cowboy Bebop” was a live-action adaptation of the anime which starred John Cho as Spike Spiegel, an intergalactic bounty hunter. The series watched him and his friends chase eccentric criminal targets in adventures across outer space, often facing challenges and dealing with their pasts along the way. The series was considered one of the best, especially since it served as a great gateway for Western anime fans.

The show was developed by Marvel Cinematic Universe writer Christopher Yost and made its Netflix premiere on Nov. 19. Although the news is heartbreaking to those who worked on the show, a number of issues arose from fans and critics.