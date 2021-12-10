Geralt of Rivia is coming back with a different look this season.

In an interview with Netflix for the upcoming second season of their action-fantasy series “The Witcher”, star Henry Cavill revealed he had a hand in designing his character’s new outfit.

“It’s a new look, and the redesign has made it a lot easier for me to move and fight,” Cavill told Netflix. “I helped to design [it] with our wonderful costume designer, Lucinda Wright, and we put a lot of work into it in quite a short space of time.”

READ MORE: ‘The Witcher’: Action-Packed New Trailer, Release Date Revealed For Season 2

The new costume differs from the simple garb of season 1, with a torso-defined chest plate and multi-layered shoulder plates.

Henry Cavill – Jay Maidment/Netflix

The costume makes its full debut in episode 3 of season 2 “What Is Lost” when Cavill faces off against the episode’s foe – but eagle-eyed viewers will notice the Witcher working on the costume much earlier in the cold open.

“Geralt had to find new armour, but he hadn’t had the opportunity to stop anywhere to buy armour or make it, so he delved into the dungeons of Kaer Morhen and found something very old and from a different era, but still serviceable,” Cavill explained.

READ MORE: Henry Cavill Confirms Hamstring Injury That Shut Down ‘The Witcher’ Production

A new addition to the cast this season, “Killing Eve” alum Kim Bodnia, also lent a hand designing the look of his character Vesemir, who acts as a father figure to Geralt. The star helped design everything including the sword the character carries on his back, a decision made to evoke the imagery of Japanese samurai.

Kim Bodnia – Photo: Netflix

Season 2 of “The Witcher” drops on Netflix on Dec. 17, but the show has already been renewed for season 3 along with another animated film in the same universe.