SPOILER ALERT: A huge revelation from the Dec. 9 premiere of “And Just Like That…” will be revealed by reading further.

Fans of “Sex and the City” who tuned in to watch the premiere of the new HBO Max revival “And Just Like That…” encountered a shocking storyline.

In the debut episode, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) has her world rocked when husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) unexpectedly dies.

According to showrunner Michael Patrick King, paparazzi shots that emerged over the summer in which Noth’s character was seen attending a funeral had been staged for the express purpose of preventing fans from surmising that the funeral was actually for Mr. Big.

“Chris was really pleased with the collaboration and we’re both very happy with the daring choice to have Mr. Big come back and go, so much so that he even put on a suit and came to the funeral when we were taping,” King told members of the media on Friday, as reported by Deadline.

“And I wrote a fake scene, so he and Sarah Jessica put on costumes. He said to me, ‘You really want me to put a face of makeup on and come down and shoot a fictional scene at my funeral?’ I go, ‘Yeah,’ because I really wanted the audience to be as surprised as possible before we did it. And that was one of the red herrings that we threw into the mix. He’s great. And he’s great in the show. I mean, if you’re going to die that’s the episode to die in,” King added.

“It was always on the table because I knew it was a significant new chapter, that was the storyline that I was really interested in,” said King. “And if Chris wouldn’t do Big again, then we wouldn’t have come back. I wouldn’t have done it without him because that storyline affects the entire series.”

As King explained, the character’s death is what propels the storyline of the revival.

“All the characters are affected by that and it creates a giant hole as Miranda says in her eulogy,” King continued. “First of all, Chris has an incredible love-hate relationship with Mr. Big. I’ve been with him when 35 people have chased him down the street screaming, Mr. Big! I get it. It’s a lot to take on. So at first, he was hesitant, and then someone is like, ‘Do you want to join the show again and die?’ He said, ‘Of course, no.’”

However, King and Noth worked together to craft the storyline resulting in the character’s demise, which King felt was necessary to breathe fresh life into the show by repositioning Carrie as a widow who finds herself suddenly single.

“The lack of Big was [Carrie’s] main storyline in the franchise. Not that she got him but that he was unattainable. And in that storyline, he was either in Paris or across town in Natasha’s [Bridget Moynahan] house or with somebody younger or more model-y. It was an interesting grist and for her to grow through, what she couldn’t have, and how it made her focus on her life and develop as a person,” King explained.

“So here we are again and now it’s the same thing, she can’t have what she thinks she should have, which is Mr. Big,” King continued. “So what it’s going to do is bring up and try to prove the thesis for what this series is about—the last voiceover of this series. Carrie is walking down the street and Mr. Big calls and says, ‘Get ready, I’m coming.’ But the voiceover says the most significant, emotionally challenging relationship you will ever have is the one you have with yourself. And if you find somebody else who finds you, that’s fabulous.”

As a result, he added, the series “will be about this significant, challenging emotional relationship that Carrie has with herself, and also the evolution of somebody who’s had love and what it does to you.”