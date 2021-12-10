Ahead of “The Matrix Resurrections” film premiering later this month, the makers of the video game “Fortnite” have released “The Matrix Awakens”, an epic video game experience that uses the new Unreal 5 Engine technology to blur the lines of reality and digital simulation, just like the films.

While promoting “The Matrix Awakens,” developed by Epic Games, Keanu Reeves and co-star Carrie-Anne Moss sat down with The Verge, where Reeves revealed that he put a lot of thought into the concept of virtual reality sex.

The topic was discussed after the “John Wick” star learned that gamers were modifying “Cyberpunk 2077” in order to have sex with Reeves’ character, sparking his interest. However, he was quickly bummed to find out that the video game developer, CD ProjektRed, banned the sex mod.

This got “The Matrix” actor thinking about how virtual reality and the metaverse could actually permit people to have sex with celebs.

“So you could not even have to be there and people could have digital sex with your digital avatar…what’s it called right now, ‘For Members Only’? You could do a whole thing,” Reeves explained a little too excitedly, coming across as if he’s been thinking about the idea for too long.

“Oh my god then you get the suit that’s probably made in Sweden or some German thing, oh my god then you’ve got the VR thing. Then they’ve got the data on you with your like, arousal metrics,” he continued.

Clearly, Reeves has been intrigued by “arousal metrics” for quite some time. But, no matter how good virtual sex may be, the actor admitted that it will never match actual sex. “You hold that real thing and you’re like, oh man I’m so glad we have reality,” he said, ending his Ted Talk on VR lovemaking.