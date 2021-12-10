Click to share this via email

Jacob Vargas (L), Michael C. Hall (C) and Freddy Rodriguez (R)

HBO is resurrecting its series “Six Feet Under”.

Variety reports that the network is in very early development on a follow-up project to the 2001 series.

No details have been released yet, including whether the project will take the form of a sequel or a reboot, but the original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are attached to executive produce.

“Six Feet Under” originally aired from 2001 to 2005 for five seasons and followed the lives of the Fisher family as they ran their funeral home in Los Angeles.

The cast included Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, Mathew St. Patrick, and Rachel Griffiths. Richard Jenkins appeared infrequently in the show through flashbacks of his late character Nate Fisher Sr. and helped launch the careers of Justina Machado and Rainn Wilson.

The series won nine Emmys and was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series three times.