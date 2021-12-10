Kim Kardashian is moving on, and has filed court documents to make it legal.

On Friday, Dec. 10, TMZ reported that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star filed a petition, which, if signed off by a judge, will make her legally single in her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, while issues such as division of assets and child custody can be addressed later.

According to the documents, Kardashian is also asking for the restoration of her maiden name, dropping West from the end of her moniker.

As TMZ noted, Kardashian’s attorney, Laura Wasser, has made similar filings for her other celebrity clients — including Kelly Clarkson and Dr. Dre — that allows them to move on with their lives even if other aspects of the divorce drag on.

Kardashian’s latest legal move comes immediately after West begged her to come back to him during his Thursday night benefit concert in Los Angeles.

At the end of his performance of “Runaway”, West added a line: “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly.”