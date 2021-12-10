Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Courteney Cox is remembering her mother.

The actress paid tribute to her late mother, Courteney, with a touching post on Instagram on Dec. 9.

The star shared a candid throwback photo from 2020 with the words: “Missing my sweet moma 12-9-2020 ♥️”

READ MORE: David Arquette Is Grateful For Shooting ‘Scream’ With Ex Courteney Cox: ‘I Got A Baby Out Of It’

The photo features the star’s mother smiling at the camera with a warm expression and loose curls.

Supportive fans and friends alike commented on the post with famous friends like Laura Dern commenting, “Love you so” and Leslie Mann responding with emojis: “❤️❤️❤️”.

The actress’ mother died on Dec. 9 in 2020.

The two were close with Cox often sharing family photos on social media.

READ MORE: Lisa Kudrow Reveals Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox ‘Came Running’ After Her Mother’s Unexpected Death

On Mother’s Day in 2020, the “Friends” actress shared a generational selfie with her mother and daughter Coco while swimming and enjoying the sun.