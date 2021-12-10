Courteney Cox is remembering her mother.
The actress paid tribute to her late mother, Courteney, with a touching post on Instagram on Dec. 9.
The star shared a candid throwback photo from 2020 with the words: “Missing my sweet moma 12-9-2020 ♥️”
The photo features the star’s mother smiling at the camera with a warm expression and loose curls.
Supportive fans and friends alike commented on the post with famous friends like Laura Dern commenting, “Love you so” and Leslie Mann responding with emojis: “❤️❤️❤️”.
The actress’ mother died on Dec. 9 in 2020.
The two were close with Cox often sharing family photos on social media.
On Mother’s Day in 2020, the “Friends” actress shared a generational selfie with her mother and daughter Coco while swimming and enjoying the sun.