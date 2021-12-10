It’s a wrap for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”.

On Friday, Dec. 10, star Jason Momoa shared a video with his 16.6 million Instagram followers to reveal that production on the sequel to 2018’s “Aquaman had finally completed.

“‘Aw man, that’s a wrap. That’s a wrap, ‘Aquaman 2’. I have so much to share with you, I wish… I could tell you so much. What an epic day. I love you,” Momoa says in the video, taken in his home state of Hawaii.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Talks to Ellen About Getting Injured Filming ‘Aquaman 2’: ‘I Just Kinda Give It’

‘So good to have been home to finish this, so many good surprises,” he added. “Love you and… it’s been a long time. I’m taking a break. Aloha.”

In the caption, Momoa shared some information about a new initiative for citizens of Hawaii.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Talks to Ellen About Getting Injured Filming ‘Aquaman 2’: ‘I Just Kinda Give It’

“That’s a wrap in Hawai’i,” he wrote. “You’ll have to wait to see Aquaman but you can check out my new bio-based Knoxville collaboration with @electric available now. Proceeds go to @sustainablecoastlineshawaii for the good of the islands and the people. Aloha J.”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is scheduled to hit theatres on Dec. 16, 2022.