Cindy Crawford is calling out another celebrity for stealing her look – her daughter.

The model shared a post on Instagram of her daughter Kaia Gerber in a navy blue sweater with an American flag, a very familiar look.

A look Crawford wore in 1994 on the cover of Elle Magazine.

The 55-year-old star teasingly captioned the post: “Baby stole my look! @elleusa now and then ❤️ #FBF”

Her daughter recently graced the cover of Elle herself, as the cover star for the December 2021/January 2022 issue.

Kaia Gerber – Photo: Nathaniel Goldberg for Elle — Photo: Nathaniel Goldberg for Elle

She wore a sheer netted outfit and a blue feathery shawl, however, no American flag was in sight.