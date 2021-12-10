Jennifer Garner is aware of Hollywood’s unrealistic beauty stands and that partly plays into why she opts of a more “low key” beauty regimen.

Speaking with Shop Today, Garner commented how she wants to “normalize looking normal.”

“We can almost all wear less than we think because, to me, I don’t want my kids or people to only see the actor version of me that is perfectly made up by brilliant artists and think that’s how I look,” Garner said of her makeup choices.

Adding, “I want to look normal and I want to normalize looking normal. I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I’m dressed up, I like that my kids are like, ‘Woo, look at my mom!'”

The “13 Going On 30” actress admitted her refined makeup style wasn’t always that way as she hilariously recalled her college days.

“My idea of makeup was what I would wear if I was doing a ballet recital or the Nutcracker,” she said. “I had very light-coloured pancake makeup, and seriously, you could see where my chin met my neck … it was atrocious. It’s really made any picture from college unusable because if I thought I needed to look nice, that’s what I did. I literally opened up my fishing tackle box of theatre makeup and just went at it.”

Garner stays away from paparazzi photos for her own mental health. “I know I look better in real life than paparazzi pictures make me look, and if I don’t, I don’t want to know it.”

The mom of three even had advice for anyone starting to get critical about themselves.

“When you start getting super critical of yourself, turn around, pivot in that spot and go do something nice for someone else,” she said. “Or go work out, or just take that and make it active instead of letting it just fester in you.”