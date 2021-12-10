Jana Duggar has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in Arkansas.

According to multiple reports, the 31-year-old former “19 Kids and Counting” star received the charge on Sept. 9 and has pleaded not guilty. Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022. There is no information surrounding what prompted the charge.

The news comes one day after her brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. The 33-year-old former reality star faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 per count.

Members of the Duggar family have spoken out about the verdict, including his 30-year-old sister, Jill Duggar, and brother-in-law, Derick Dillard.

“Nobody is above the law,” a message on their website reads in part. “It applies equally to everybody, no matter your wealth, status, associations, gender, race, or any other factor. Today, the people of the Western District of Arkansas made that clear in their verdict. … As a Christian, we believe we are all equal at the foot of the cross, and, likewise, we are all equal under the law.”

As for if they felt the jury reached the correct verdict, they wrote, “We have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court. After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Josh’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also shared a statement about the verdict on their own website.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” their statement reads. “Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM (child sexual abuse material).”

They noted that they would try their best to support Josh’s wife, 33-year-old Anna Duggar, as well as his seven children — Mackynzie, 12; Michael, 10; Marcus, 8; Meredith, 6; Mason, 4; Maryella, 1; and newborn Madyson, who was born in November.

“We will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children,” Jim Bob and Michelle shared. “In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

MORE FROM ET:

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Speak Out After Son Josh’s Guilty Verdict

Jill Duggar Speaks Out After Brother Josh Is Found Guilty

Josh Duggar Is Found Guilty of Two Charges of Child Pornography