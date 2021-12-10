Click to share this via email

Emma Roberts has got her hands full this holiday season.

The “Scream Queens” alum shared a rare photo of her son Rhodes, nearly one, who she shares with Garrett Hedlund.

In the snap, the toddler climbs on top of his mom while she smiles at him.

“The best ❤️,” Roberts captioned the adorable pic.

“😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” Ashley Benson commented, which was a common response to the post.

Jessica Stam added, “Cuties!!”

Rhodes will celebrate both his first Christmas followed by his first birthday on Dec. 27.

The star previously revealed why she doesn’t share many family photos on social media.

“We live our whole lives online now,” Roberts told Bustle. “Sharing on social media has always been something that I’ve loved, but I always err on the lesser side because you can’t take back anything you’ve shared online. Even when a post is taken down, it still lives somewhere.”