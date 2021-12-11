Jimmy Fallon welcomed a very special guest on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show” when U.S. President Joe Biden paid a virtual visit, his first late-night TV appearance since his inauguration in January.

During his discussion with Fallon, Biden emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated. “The bottom line is that the way to avoid the virus is to get two shots and then get the booster shot,” Biden told Fallon. “It’s available, we have the medicines available. It will make a gigantic difference.”

Biden also took a shot at the anti-mask, anti-vax crowd. “This stuff about ‘Biden’s mandating these things happening, and it is un-American.’ Look at it this way. It is patriotic to get this done,” he said. “Not a joke. It is patriotic to get it done.”

READ MORE: Ciara & Her Children Join First Lady Dr. Jill Biden At The White House To Promote COVID Vaccines For Kids

Biden received his biggest laugh when Fallon asked, “How much do you pay attention to your approval rating?”

“Well, not anymore. I would pay attention when they’re in the mid-60s, but now they’re in the 40s, I don’t pay attention anymore,” Biden joked.

“I appreciate the honesty, yeah,” Fallon said.

Biden added, “Look, people are afraid. People are worried. And people are getting so much inaccurate information to them. I don’t mean about me, but about their situation… they’re being told that Armageddon is on the way. The truth is the economy is growing more than it has any time in close to 60 years. The unemployment rate is down to 4.2 per cent and it is going to lower.”

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Reveals The Unusual Gift Joe Biden Gave Her When She Visited The White House

Biden concluded by sharing that he’s “optimistic about the future, and I’m optimistic about this country… I think the sky’s the limit as to what we can do in the second quarter of the 21st century.”