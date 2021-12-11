Michael Strahan has become the latest celebrity to head to space in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space mission, which blasted off on Saturday, Dec. 11.

As Deadline reported, ABC News broadcast live coverage of the mission, with the six-person team including the “Good Morning America” co-anchor Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, who became the first American to travel to space back in 1961

Upon landing back on Earth, Strahan could be heard telling Bezos, “It’s unreal,” and was seen hugging Churchley.

Bezos was part of the first Blue Origin mission earlier this year, while actor William Shatner was invited to be a passenger on the second flight in October.

According to Deadline, ABC News anchor T.J. Holmes spoke about Strahan and Churchley hugging.

“This is how far we have come in our journey in space exploration, travel, innovation, that she and Strahan can end up on the same ship, same capsule, going into space now, coming from these two different backgrounds, two different journeys, that now it is making it possible for someone like Strahan and others to go through a week of training and still be able to explore, still be able to explore, to still be able to go to space.”

Strahan’s flight will be the subject of a primetime special on streaming news channel ABC News Live, “Michael Strahan’s Liftoff to Space”, which will stream on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

ABC News Live

When Strahan first shared the news on “GMA” that he would be a crew member on the flight, he said, “I want to go to space. I think being there at the first launch, it really was mind-blowing… I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel. And it’s going to take a while but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of it.”