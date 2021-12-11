Vanessa Villela was one of the new additions to the fourth season of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset”, but when the fifth season debuts, viewers will likely notice that she’s absent for the second half of the season.

In an interview with Page Six, Villela revealed why she was forced to sit out the remainder of the season.

“I had a very strong COVID case. My case, it’s still going actually. It’s called long COVID. I’m still dealing with it,” she said.

“I was sick for too long and you’re going to see a little bit of struggle with Vanessa in work,” she explained.

Due to her illness, Villela explained, she suffered brain inflammation that resulted in debilitating dizzy spells after she thought that she’d recovered.

“I went to film one day after I ‘recovered’ and while I was speaking, I started feeling like I was going to pass out and I started feeling super dizzy. They had to send me in an Uber to my house,” she recalled.

However, she added, she’s got a medical team in Los Angeles taking care of her. “I have [a hormonal imbalance] and I have other imbalances. My vitamin D is super low. My calcium is super low. My lithium mineral is super low,” she said. “So it’s a lot that’s going on right now but I’m in very good hands.”

Meanwhile, Villela feels it’s important to share her story with others. “I’m happy I can share. These days, we are all experiencing loss,” she said. “Because of COVID, we have so many people that are grieving right now. I feel like I shared my story in the right time and the right place where I can inspire people to use pain and convert it into something positive.”