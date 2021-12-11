Camila Cabello was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s “Cinderella”, and in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter she shared why the project will always hold a special place in her heart.

“I don’t think I know how to write in any way that isn’t personal to me,” said Cabello.

“When I was working on ‘Million to One’ for Cinderella, to be totally honest, I was going through a really hard time with my mental health,” she revealed.

“It was just a period of a lot of anxiety and sadness for me, and that song had me feeling like, ‘I can overcome this. I know that I can make my life better,'” Cabello continued.

Portraying Cinderella, she explained, allowed her to step outside of herself and live vicariously through the character.

“I feel like I channeled my personal journey into the one of the character,” she said. “The character was super confident — everybody was telling her no, but she knew.”