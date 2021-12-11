Click to share this via email

Demi Moore is looking backwards in time.

On Friday, the “Ghost” star shared a photo of some old photo negatives of herself and John Stamos together as teenagers.

“Wow, negatives from 40 years ago filming General Hospital…” she wrote.

Moore and Stamos both started on “General Hospital in early 1982, when they were 19 and 18-years-old respectively. They each appeared regularly on the soap opera until 1984, and they returned for an episode in July 1992.

In the photos, the actors can be seen hugging, and hanging out together on a couch.

“General Hospital”, which is still on the air, holds the record for longest-running American soap opera, with a whopping 59 seasons.