90 is just a number for Rita Moreno.

On Saturday, the Oscar-winning “West Side Story” star is celebrating her birthday, and she talked about the big milestone with Brent Miller, producer of the documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It”.

READ MORE: Rita Moreno Dated Elvis Presley To Get Revenge On Cheating Marlon Brando

“It doesn’t feel any different. On the face of it, nothing has changed,” Moreno said, according to Deadline. “I’m older and deeply grateful for still being here. And inevitably, now there is concern about what’s next after ‘West Side Story’. And anyone who tells you otherwise is a damn liar.”

Miller added of the actress, “I can only hope that 45 years from today, I have half the spark, passion and love for my work, my country and humanity; as well as, the physical and mental ability to share it.”

Producer Norman Lear also commented that Moreno’s life is “one of the great American stories. She was three-years-old when she came here from Puerto Rico, and lived the life we celebrate today as she turns 90. God Bless America and God Bless Rita Moreno. I love them both.”

READ MORE: Rita Moreno Claps Back At Criticism Of Her ‘Provocative’ Appearance: ‘You Can Dress Any Damn Way You Please’

Moreno won Best Supporting Actress for playing the role of Anita in the original 1961 “West Side Story”. She can now also be seen playing the character Valentina in Steven Spielberg’s new remake of the classic musical.

“It was just a natural fit”. ✨ Director Steven Spielberg discusses his collaboration with the iconic Rita Moreno for the reimagining of West Side Story as both a star and executive producer. See her in the film only in theaters this Friday! Get tickets: https://t.co/AN7uRkUKNw pic.twitter.com/Lcgj0qR1uG — West Side Story (@WestSideMovie) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, on Twitter, fans and more celebrated the occasion of Moreno’s 90th birthday.

Rita Moreno…that's history right there. Rita Moreno in "The King and I," "West Side Story." "Singin' in the Rain," and "Carnal Knowledge." pic.twitter.com/wL8p2XTmN5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 11, 2021

“Bigger than life is not difficult for me. I am bigger than life.” Happy birthday, the eternal Rita Moreno …

Photo: Loomis Dean, 1954 pic.twitter.com/xbDMFVG6hz — Megan Abbott (@meganeabbott) December 11, 2021

Rita Moreno was in West Side Story 60 years ago. She turns 90 today. pic.twitter.com/l7UISeoyDQ — Miles Commodore (@miles_commodore) December 11, 2021