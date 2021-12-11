Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss sat down for an interview with The Verge’s Alex Heath to promote their upcoming “Matrix” sequel, “The Matrix: Resurrections”.

Among the many topics that Heath introduced for discussion were NFTs, noting that Warner Bros. was selling “Matrix” NFTs at $50 a pop, and asked Reeves what he thought about the “concept of digital scarcity, and things that can’t be copied but are easily reproduced.”

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves And Carrie Anne-Moss Reunite In ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer

Reeves responded by laughing out loud.

“I wonder what our… do we get a cut of that?” he joked to Moss.

Keanu's laugh in response to NFTs in this @verge interview is everything I wanted for Christmashttps://t.co/v4pix60nX9 pic.twitter.com/1J5EcoijDs — David Zhou (@dz) December 10, 2021

In another part of the discussion (taking place in the video above just after after the 17-minute mark), Heath ventures into the area of digital porn, informing Reeves that in the video game “Cyberpunk” — which features an avatar of Reeves — players had been hacking the game in order to have virtual sex with his character.

“Yes!” says Reeves in triumph.

READ MORE: A ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Mod That Allowed Players To Have ‘Sex’ With Keanu Reeves’ Character Has Been Removed

Asked what he thought about that, Reeves responded, “Oh my god, it’s always nice when it’s nice,” seemingly taking it as a compliment.

“Think how much money is in porn, right? So you could not even have to be there, and people could have digital sex with your digital avatar,” Keanu mused.

Moss, however, was not on board. “No thank you!” she said with a laugh. “Keanu’s fine with it.”